|
|
08/16/1920 - 03/21/2020 Mary was born on August 16, 1920, in Van Houten, New Mexico, and passed away peacefully at home, in San Pedro, on March 21, 2020. She was the second of nine children born to Helen and Velo Chagenovich. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Olga Messinger and Elizabeth Vidovich; and brother, Alexander Chagnovich. She is survived by her sisters, Rose Taylor, Ruth Kordich, Barbara (Blake) Barton, Dorothy Chagenovich, and Nancy Poduje; and many nieces and nephews. Mary was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She will be missed. Private services will be held.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 27, 2020