Nov. 7, 1934 - March 2, 2019 Mary "Kay" Daly (Erickson), 84, joined the angels on March 2, 2019 at her home in San Pedro, CA. After graduating from the University of Nebraska (Go Cornhuskers!) Kay moved to Southern California to work as a kindergarten teacher. She joined the Catholic Laymen's Organization where she met her future husband. Kay and John were married in 1962 and were blessed with 5 children. Kay was a dedicated and loving mother and wife, and a constant volunteer. After John's passing in 1988, Kay went to work at the Mary & Joseph Retreat Center in Palos Verdes. When she retired in the early 2000's, she became immersed in her volunteer work with the retreat center and Holy Trinity Parish. Kay is preceded in death by her husband John Daly. She is survived by her children; Kathleen, Michael (Nicollette), Mary Pat (Jerry), Robert (Lena), and Molly; as well as her grandchildren: CJ, Erin & Erickson Hiller, Bobby & Jimmy Strum, and Cole & Alex Daly. Funeral will be held Thursday, March 7 at 10:00am at Holy Trinity with burial to follow at Green Hills. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to ( ). Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00191610-image-1.jpg,WL00191610-image-2.jpg Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary