1954 - 2019 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, Mary Meade, died peacefully at home Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 43 years, Adrian Tatum, noted that "Mary had a kindness and empathic pulse that touched many and I'm a better man for having met and married her. We shared a life of love, family, political activism and action. Both of us were involved with the Palos Verdes Democratic Club. Though family commitments tempered our ability to engage politically in later years, I was and still am very proud of her participation in the Women's March in 2017." She is survived by her husband, their four children, Marie, Angela, Amanda and AJ, their granddaughter, Nicolette, and her eleven younger siblings. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13, 11 am, at Saint John Fisher Church in Palos Verdes. In lieu of flowers, Mary requested that donations be made to the Los Angeles Catholic Worker.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 9, 2019