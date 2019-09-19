|
10/25/1931 - 09/16/2019 Mary Ellen, "Nana", has been a resident of Redondo Beach since 1943 when her parents moved from Mount Ida, Arkansas with her and her brother Wayne Scott. Hoping to find work, her family moved Grapes-of-Wrath style and landed in south Redondo. She attended Redondo Union while she worked the soda shop on Catalina. She eventually moved to North Redondo with her first husband and raised her two children, Steve Corbitt and Donna Hein. She was a jack-of-all-trades homemaker but also worked at many of the different factories in El Segundo including Filco Ford and Hughes Aircraft. She raised her next two children (her grandchildren), Lisa and Sandra, who gave her the apple of her eye, Tyler Marie - the great-granddaughter. She married Dave, the love of her life and second husband. They went on dates every week, played honky tonk music and danced in the kitchen. She still has one living sister Mildred Biagi in Centralia, Illinois. Her kitchen table has been the center of the neighborhood and the coffee pot is still on. She always had a lot of free advice that she flowed out with that hillbilly accent. She was everyone's nana and the neighborhood won't be the same. Green Hills, 9/19, 2:00p, Graveside Only
