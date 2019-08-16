|
July 14, 1928 - July 16, 2019 Mary Ellen Kuzyk passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 in Rancho Palos Verdes, two days after celebrating her 91st birthday. She was predeceased by her husband William in 2009 and is survived by their children Karen (Chip) Smith, Richard (Margaret) Kuzyk, granddaughters Carlie (Darren) Garber, Katie (Justin) Richards, five great-grandchildren Samuel, Cheyenne, Elizabeth, Lincoln and Rhett and her beloved dog Ivy. The family would like to thank the extraordinary caregivers and friends at Emerald Isle Assisted Living for providing such loving care in Mother's final days. She loved hummingbirds so for those wishing to honor her memory, we invite you to hang a feeder at your home. In keeping with her wishes there will not be public services. The immediate family will celebrate her life privately.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 16, 2019