Mary Fondas

Feb 23, 1924 - Oct 6, 2020 On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, our beloved mother, aunt, sister, sister-in law, and great aunt, Mary Barbara Fondas, of Palm Desert, CA passed from this life into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior. Her kind and gracious heart will forever be a sweet memory for us all. She was married to Christopher G. Fondas for 43 years. She was an elementary school teacher at Stevenson Elementary and taught Sunday School for over 25 years. She was a camp counselor for St. Sophia Camp and assisted with her husband and many others in getting the camp ready for its first summer season. She loved the social events of the Greek community, but mostly, spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Dennis Fondas; daughter, Cathy F. Lund; her sister, Anne Eliopulos; nephew, Pete Eliopulos; and nieces, Cristine DiBernardo, and Stephanie Powell; three grand-nephews and two grand-nieces, all of whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher G. Fondas. Services and burial will be private. Please go to Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions website, www.LAfuneral.com
