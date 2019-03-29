|
06/19/1927 - 03/24/2019 Mary Jane Gerardi passed away on March 24, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 1927. She worked as a teacher for the Los Angeles Unified School District for 24 years. She is survived by her husband, Francis Robert Gerardi, her daughter, Carol Marie Gerardi, her son, Richard Francis Gerardi and his wife, Mary Rose Gerardi, their son and her grandson, Matthew Richard Gerardi and her brother, Salvatore Caleca. Visitation will be held 4pm - 8pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 in The Cove Suite of Green Hills Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at 11:30am on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Chapel followed by interment.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 29, 2019