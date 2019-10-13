|
July 14, 1946 - Sept. 29, 2019 Mary was born on July 14, 1946, in Brownwood, Texas. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Maine with a major in Accounting and minor in Spanish, and had a two-year sojourn in Chile. No matter where Mary lived, she always had a special fondness for her Lone Star State and held on to her sweet Texas drawl. Mary began her career with the City of Torrance on May 18, 1987 as the Finance Director. She came with an extensive financial background, having previously served as Controller for the City of Long Beach and Audit Manager for Price Waterhouse. After eight years of outstanding performance, Mary became the Assistant City Manager on May 1, 1995. Her calm demeanor and aptitude for forward thinking led to maximizing the efficiency and functionality of the City Manager's office. Mary's commitment to excellence was reflected in her strong operational Knowledge. Mary's consistent and wise direction helped to accomplish many noteworthy projects that she spearheaded through design, funding, construction, project management and renovation. She oversaw the development and update of the City's Strategic Plan; Del Amo Fashion Center renovation; led the effort to purchase land for the Toyota Sports Fields Complex, future Transit Center site, and expansion of Fire Station 1; and negotiated land use for the expansion of South Bay Lexus onto Airport property. Mary was a gifted leader with a sincere desire to serve. Her high level of leadership, enthusiasm and dedication promoted steady influence on the various City Teams she chaired. She mentored numerous management staff over the past three decades, helping them to grow. Her professional and warm interactions with City staff and the public established strong working relationships with other cities and agencies. She served as a Board Member of the Salvation Army and the Torrance Memorial Medical Center. Mary distinguished herself through the quality of her work and character, upholding a personal and professional commitment to excellence that inspired those around her and provided the City with a wealth of resources that will endure for years to come. Mary retired from City employment on January 30, 2018 after 30 years of service. Mary enjoyed the heat and exploring the great outdoors. She and Jim went on many hiking trips through Arizona, Utah, and Yosemite, while other adventures led them to music festivals or basking in the Palm Springs sun. They adored each other, too, blessed to have just celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary on September 22nd . A remembrance of Mary's life is being planned for Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center Toyota Meeting Hall. Mary is survived by her beloved husband, Jim Specht; their children, Eddie and Mattie; son, Chris Giordano, daughter-in-law, Angelique, and grandson, Luca; Chris' father, Gerald Giordano; and sister, Fran Murray, of Corpus Christi, Texas. Mary has left a significant footprint on the City and this community. She had a style and grace that truly let one know her caring was genuine. Mary will be remembered for her generosity, loyalty, spirit of heart and willingness to help others.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 13, 2019