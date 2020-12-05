1/2
Mary Helms Sawyer
July 26, 1937 - Nov. 14, 2020 Mary June Helms Sawyer, of San Pedro, California, passed away quietly at her home, Saturday, November 14th, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born July 26, 1937 in DeQueen, Arkansas. As a child, Mary was given a nickname by her siblings of "Butch." This nickname stuck with her into adulthood. Her grandchildren fondly nicknamed her "MJ," "G-Ma" and "G-Force." Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Margaret (Hamilton) Helms; sisters, Helen Anderson (Andy), Grace Walker (Ralph), Patricia Mann and brother James Helms (Rosie). She is survived by a brother, Roger Helms (Joanie) of Klamath Falls, OR; daughters, Julie Rogan (Patrick) of San Pedro and Beth Sossaman (Randy) of Torrance; grandchildren; Katie, Kelsie & Courtney Barich; Michael, Matthew and Meghan Jacinto. In addition, she leaves behind her beloved dogs Molly, Coco and Sadie, many nieces and nephews, and numerous longtime friends. Mary moved to San Pedro as an infant. Her parents were 'dustbowlers' who moved out West to find work and a better life. She attended Bandini Street School, Dana Junior High and San Pedro High, graduating in Winter 1956. Mary's first job was at Hartfield's on Pacific, working with her sisters. She spent many years in banking, first at Security Pacific and then at Bank of America. Her work ethic landed her a union position with ILWU in the office for Maersk Pacific, where she retired just 10 years ago. Mary spent her entire life in San Pedro, working and raising her family. Like most women of her generation, she expressed her love to her family & friends through her creations in the kitchen. Her Mexican food was legendary and her cookies and cheesecakes were all the rave! Many thanks to the staff of Roze Room Hospice, for their support and care over these last several months. Due to Covid restrictions, no services are scheduled. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Please remember her in full makeup, big hair, a flowing caftan, gold lame slippers and her hoop earrings. We imagine that she is now enjoying a smoke with family and friends that went before her, no doubt dishing about the loved ones she left behind. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.


Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
570 W 5th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
310-832-8351
