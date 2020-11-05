1937 - 2020 It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Mary Jane Camporeale on October 25, 2020. Mary Jane was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Manuel and Lucy Montoya. She grew up in both Santa Fe and the California Bay Area, both places that were very special to her. Mary Jane moved to the Los Angeles area as a young woman, where she married and raised her 4 children in the South Bay. Mary Jane was an involved, supportive, and generous mother to her four children and all of her grandchildren. Her greatest pleasure was to spend time with her grandchildren. She was an active part of our lives and her passing leaves a large void. Mary Jane spent most of her career working with developmentally disabled adults and children. She was a strong advocate for her clients who loved and cherished her. Mary Jane was involved in many groups supporting the developmentally disabled in the South Bay. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ted Montoya; her son-in-law, Scott Teter; and her husband, Larry Camporeale. Mary Jane is survived by her children Anna (John) Conway, Valerie Teter, Cesare Sellan, and Donavan (Sandra) Sellan; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; her sister, Mary Trujillo and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services are to be immediate family only and interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or the charity of your choice
.