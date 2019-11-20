|
|
December 7th, 1927 - November 13th, 2019 Mary Edith Jorgensen (nee Cordrey) passed away on November 13, 2019 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. She was 91 years old, and died from natural causes. Mary attended Syracuse University and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree (Painting and Drawing) in 1949. In 1972, after a hiatus to raise her family, Mary went back to school to resume her education and her career as an artist. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Illustration from California State University, Long Beach in 1978. She then worked for many years as an illustrator, mostly in the animation industry. She was known to be a skilled artist and illustrator. She also taught extension courses in Illustration at CSULB and Cal State Northridge. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her elder sister and only sibling, Dorothy Jane Does; her brother-in-law, Fred J. Does Jr., and her husband, Paul. She is survived by her daughter, Alice; her son, Peter; and her daughter-in-law, Sandy; as well as a niece, a nephew, and two grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at The Canterbury in Rancho Palos Verdes on Saturday, November 23rd at 10:30am. For more details, please call the Canterbury at 310-541-2410. Mary will be buried near Cleveland, Ohio, not far from her parents' and grandparents' former homes and places of some of her childhood memories. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to JAARS at www.jaars.org/give.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 20, 2019