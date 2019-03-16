|
Feb. 13, 1925 - Feb. 28, 2019 Mary Joyce (Plourde) Graziano, a longtime resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Daughter of Arthur Joseph Plourde and Mabel Ellen Weston, she was born in Ecorse, Michigan, in 1925. Mary moved to Altadena, California, in 1946 along with her parents and family. She graduated from Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles with a bachelor's degree in home economics. In February 1947, the church pastor introduced her to Bill, and they were married eight months later. Bill preceded her in death in 2012. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, and homemaker. Mary was an active member of Holy Trinity Church and was a regular volunteer for many years at Little Sisters of the Poor in San Pedro. She leaves behind 7 children, Margaret (Bill) Spinelli, John (Cristina) Graziano, Mary (Patrick) Williams, Melinda (the late Chuck) Morrow, Paul (Jo) Graziano, Bob (Wendy) Graziano, Tom (Lisa) Graziano, 11 grandsons, and 8 great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, March 18, at 1:00pm, at Holy Trinity Church, 1292 W. Santa Cruz Street, San Pedro. Private interment will be at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Prader-Willi California Foundation at www.pwcf.org.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 16, 2019