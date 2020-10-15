1/1
Mary June Reed
12/3/1928 - 10/6/2020 Mary June (Sikes) Reed, age 91, passed away October 6, 2020 in Torrance, California. She was born December 3, 1928 the first of three children to Edsell Roderick and Thora (Strom) Sikes on Sikes Ranch south of Stanley, North Dakota. She grew up on the ranch going to country schools and Stanley High School. She worked at the Mountrail County Court House, then moved west to Montana, and then Spokane where she met and later married Robert G. Reed. He was in the U.S. Air Force, and they were stationed in Kansas, Texas, Germany, and California. After retiring from the Air Force, they made their home in Lawndale, CA where she looked after their three children and later enjoyed helping with her grandchildren. She enjoyed the daily newspaper with crossword and Sudoku puzzles, weekly hometown newspaper, listening to country music, and Vin Scully's baseball broadcast. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Edsell Henry and Wallace Duane Sikes; husband Robert George Reed; and daughter Marcella Elaine Petersen. Mary is survived by daughter Marjorie Elizabeth Cunningham, son Robert George (Lida) Reed Jr., and son-in-law David Petersen; seven grandchildren Michael (Michelle) Cunningham, Justin (Raquel) Cunningham, Kimberly (Ryan) Voss, James Reed, Molly (CJ) Wolfenbarger, Bernadette Reed, and Megan Petersen; and nine great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA. Please go to the Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions website, www.LAfuneral.com, to view a tribute video and send the family messages or share memories.


Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 15, 2020.
