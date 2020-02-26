|
Mary "Kay" Horrell 1926 - 2020 Mary Kathleen "Kay" Horrell was born and raised in Wilmington, North Carolina. A Redondo Beach resident since 1963 she passed away February 11, 2020 at the age of 93. Kay is survived by her daughter Tanna, son Michael and son Jay (Tammy) Horrell, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Husband Jim in 2014. Kay was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a passionate Tar Heel fan. In 1964 she earned her real estate brokers license and founded Horrell Realtors in Riviera Village which her son Jay and granddaughter Jessica continue to operate. A big believer in giving back to the community, Kay served as President of the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce, president of the South Bay Board of Realtors, president of the South Bay Chapter of the City of Hope and chairwoman of the Redondo Beach Library Commission. She served on the Redondo Beach planning commission from 1978 until she was elected to the Redondo Beach city council in 1985 serving two terms until 1993. Kay and Jim were both avid outdoorsmen spending endless hours hiking and fishing in the Sierra Nevada's. Known for her Southern accent, Kay was sharp and witty, with an incredible sense of humor. Most importantly Kay was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will forever be missed. A memorial service will be held at Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions - White and Day Center, 901 Torrance Blvd. Redondo Beach, 90277 on Friday February 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Celebration of Life Reception to follow.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 26, 2020