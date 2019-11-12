|
December 29, 1936 - November 3, 2019 Mary was born in El Centro, CA on December 29, 1936 the daughter of William K. Volner and Lucile M. Welch. She attended schools in El Centro and graduated from Central Union High School in 1954. She left El Centro for education at Immaculate Heart College in Hollywood where she graduated in 1958 with a major in history. In the fall she began teaching at Main Street School in the LAUSD. While in college she was introduced to William Sheridan by mutual friends. They immediately formed a close friendship which resulted in their marriage on January 3,1959 Mary continued teaching until the end of the school year when she retired to raise children. They had three children: Maureen, James, and Molly. When Molly was a baby California legalized abortion. This disturbed Mary so much that she became involved in the Pro-Life movement, volunteering on the hot-line and working as a counselor at the Pregnancy Help Center in Torrance. One rainy day a girl came for counseling riding a bicycle. After she left Mary became worried about all the girls like her who had nothing and nowhere to go during their pregnancy. She formed a plan to raise money through fund raisers to purchase a house. It was slow going until a generous patron gave her a large financial gift. She and her associates were able to purchase a house in Torrance and she named it Casa de los Angelitos. After a number of years as President of the Board she left the Casa to others and became a teacher's aide. Soon she renewed her credential and spent several years teaching first grade at Mary Star of the Sea Elementary School. Mary was an active member of the Pt. Vicente Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and also was a member of the Board of Directors of the Abalone Cove Land Slide Abatement district. While serving on the Parish Council at St. John Fisher Church in 1993 she organized and led a group of teenagers to the World Youth Day in Denver, Colorado. Never one to let time go by unfilled she was always busy at home and in the community. On Sunday, November 3, surrounded by her family at home, she left this earth to join the angels. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday, November 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. John Fisher Catholic Church in Rancho Palos Verdes with inurnment to follow. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 12, 2019