|
|
Feb. 23, 1949 - Nov. 16, 2019 Mary Marguerite Garland passed away on November 16th. She is survived by her mother, Joan Meister, her sister Michelle Lockwood, her brother Lee Meister, her children Michelle Ernst and Mathew Garland, and grandchildren Madeleine and Graham Ernst and Rio and Nolan Garland. Born on February 23, 1949 in Mason City, Iowa, Mary spent her early childhood living on her grandparents' farm where she developed a keen love of animals that she carried throughout her life. The daughter of a dental hygienist and Naval dentist, Mary grew up on Naval bases in Hawaii, San Diego, and Long Beach. She graduated from USC in 1970 and was well known for her devotion to Trojans football and could be found on game days glued to the television and wearing her lucky USC sneakers and other garb. Mary married Charles S. Garland in 1969 and they moved to San Pedro to raise their family. After her amicable divorce from Chuck, Mary embarked on a long career in real estate. She loved the challenge of finding her clients their dream homes and made many life-long friends through her work. She was also a dedicated volunteer and board member for Meals on Wheels for many years. Mary will be remembered for her love of the sun, her devotion to her friends and family, and of course her passion for Trojan football. She adored her grandchildren and loved scandalizing them with her salty language. Mary's death is a terrible loss for her family and friends who always turned to her for advice and comfort and humor. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to San Pedro Meals on Wheels, 731 S. Averill Street, San Pedro, CA 90732
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 3, 2019