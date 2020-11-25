1/2
Mary Margaret Roupoli
Nov. 16, 1925 - Nov. 14, 2020 Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on November 14, 2020, to be with our Lord. Born on November 16, 1925 to Robert and Catherine Raich, Mary was the eldest of three daughters. She was born and raised in San Pedro, along with her sisters Helen and Lucille. At the age of 16 years old, Mary met the love of her life, Louis Roupoli, Sr., who was the brother of her best friend, Mary Ann. She graduated from San Pedro High School in Summer of '44 and married her high school sweetheart, Louie, in March of 1945. Life-long residents of San Pedro, Mary and Louie settled into their home and welcomed six children: Richard, Steven, Louis Jr., Mary Lou, Joseph, and Timothy. A devoted homemaker, Mary's deepest passion was her family her biggest joys revolved around her children and husband. A loving wife and mother, Mary was the heart of her family and created a home that was welcoming and full of love to all who entered. She had a tight-knit extended family and enjoyed large family celebrations, especially with her sisters Lucille and Helen and their families. With the arrival of her grandchildren, she flourished in her role as Grandma and provided a constant source of love and support. Strong in her Christian faith, Mary modeled values of love, generosity and kindness. She was an active member of Rolling Hills Covenant Church and worked in the library for 10 years. Her sweet disposition and gentle nature made her well loved by all who knew her. Mary's husband of 52 years, Louie, and sister, Helen Lang, precedes her in death. She is survived by her children, Richard (Joyce), Steven (Gladys), Louis Jr., Mary Lou (Kevin), Joseph, and Timothy; sister, Lucille Pophoff; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. A service will he held graveside at Green Hills Memorial Park on December 1, 2020, at 11am. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.


Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
570 W 5th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
310-832-8351
