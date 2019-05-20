|
Mary May (Rice) Marks
November 24, 1925 - April 20, 2019
Mary passed peacefully in her sleep in Sparks, Nevada. She had moved from her home of 55 years several months earlier to be closer to family. She was strong, intelligent, inspirational and so much more. She will be greatly missed.
Born in Nowata, Oklahoma to Thomas and Anthia (Todd) Rice, she was raised in Joplin, Missouri and had the benefit of having numerous loving relatives living close by. From a very young age, Mary had an insatiable desire to read and learn. She earned a Bachelor's degree in business from the University of Missouri in 1946. She was an active member of Alpha Phi sorority during college as well as an active alumni.
After graduation she moved to Chicago where she worked as the Executive Assistant to the head of Eastman Kodak - the highest position they could give a woman with a Bachelor's degree. She met Earl John Marks Jr. in Chicago and after a few months of courting he proposed. They enjoyed 60 years of a loving marriage.
Mary lived in Long Beach, California for most of her adult life where she and Earl raised four children. In addition to being a wonderful mother, she made significant contributions to the greater Long Beach community through her volunteer work. A sampling of her service includes work as a city planning commissioner, holding board positions with the American Red Cross and United Way and serving as President of the Long Beach symphony. In addition, she helped create and run a juvenile diversion program - Neighborhood Citizens Committee. In her later years she actively volunteered at Rancho Los Cerritos.
Mary had a true entrepreneurial spirit. She founded an investment advisory publication entitled Savings and Loan Investor and ran this business for approximately 20 years. She also started several other small businesses and inspired women of all ages to follow their dreams.
She enjoyed bicycling - riding into her 80's - and she and Earl rode in over a dozen marathons in the greater southern California area. She also enjoyed gardening, bridge and entertaining in a home she was very proud of.
Mary had a voracious appetite for learning new things. She read constantly and collected decorative book covers and books on California history.
She is preceded in death by her husband Earl (2014) and her eldest daughter, Mary Ann (2001). She is survived by her children and their spouses Jennifer Keller (Dave) of Sparks, Nevada, Melinda Marks (Ben Brynildsen) of Seattle, Washington, and Earl John Marks III - "E.J." - (Harriet) of Midlothian, Virginia; grandchildren Wesley, Preston and Brandon Keller, Matthew Marks, Earl Clay Marks and six great-grand children.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 20, 2019