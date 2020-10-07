Mary P. Miller passed away on September 29, 2020 of natural causes at her home in Torrance, California, just 11 days shy of her 95th birthday. Born in Yorkville, Ohio in 1925, Mary was first generation American of Italian descent, and was the last surviving member of a family which comprised of six siblings, all brothers. A graduate and lifelong supporter of Ohio State University, Mary was a Music Educator and Arts Advocate, teaching in six school districts in Ohio prior to a 27 year tenure with the Torrance Unified School District until her retirement. A 54 year resident of Torrance, she was recipient of the city's Katy Geissert Award and Senior of the Year Award, as well as Los Angeles County's Older American Award, Mary was a Cultural Arts Commissioner for the city of Torrance, served on the boards of the Arts Council of Torrance, California Retired Teachers Association, Torrance Symphony Association, and many other local civic organizations. A classically trained soprano, she was for many years a member of the Torrance Civic Chorale, the South Coast Choral Society, and the St Margaret Mary Church Choir. Mary's passion for the arts is reflected in the numerous accolades received during a lifetime of championing the arts and in her maxim: 'Education and the Arts are the Elixir of Life'. Devoted spouse to Nickolas Miller who died in 2003, Mary is survived by her four children and four grandchildren. Private interment will take place at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes on Thursday, October 22 2020, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation (torrancearts.org/donate
)