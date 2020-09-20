Mary "Midge" Peterson Mar 22, 1929 - Sept 14, 2020 On September 14, 2020, Mary "Midge" Estalene Peterson (Fowler), beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went to be with the Lord at the age of 91, while in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loved ones. Born March 22, 1929, in Newton, Kansas to Emery Fowler and Cora Buckley, Mary was raised in Potwin, Kansas. Mary moved to Redondo Beach at the age of 13 where she attended Redondo Union High School and graduated in 1947. After graduation, Mary remained close with classmates for many years to come. Mary moved to the Seaside area of Torrance in 1956 where she watched her new home being built and where she resided until her passing. Mary worked as an Operator with Pacific Bell and then retired from JCPenney in the Del Amo Shopping Center after many years of dedicated service. Mary loved the South Bay and the beautiful weather, spending many hours tending to her yard and garden. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Goodnow; granddaughter, Michella Matasso; and husband of several years, Bruce Peterson. Mary is survived by her daughters, Linda Goodnow, Cheryl Matasso, Vicki Keller and Sheila Daniels; grandchildren, Angie Dolan-Thompson, TJ Collins, Nicole Collins and Eva Keller; great grandchildren, Shane Thompson, Michella "Mia" Thompson and Riley Collins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Michella Matasso Memorial Scholarship Fund at South High School, 4801 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505 (310-533-4352). Please go to the Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions website, www.LAfuneral.com
