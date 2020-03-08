|
11/21/1933 - 11/14/2019 Mary was born in Des Moines, IA on November 21st, 1933 to Raymond and Josephine Young and passed away on November 14th, 2019 in Flower Mound, Texas. After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Mary moved to California. She lived a beautiful and brilliant life full of love, friends, and travel. She met and married the love of her life, Don, and they lived and raised their family on the Avenues in Redondo Beach, CA. Mary was a wonderful wife, Mother, and caring friend. She enjoyed the Ocean, golf, tennis, bicycle and motorcycle riding, and skiing. Mary worked for Flying Tiger Airline as an Executive Secretary and retired with FedEx. She remained involved with the Flying Tiger Alumni group and attended many of their events and luncheons. Mary traveled extensively with her husband Don. They shared many adventures both here and abroad. Soon after Don's passing, Mary began to show signs of Dementia and was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. The disease slowly took her over, but never took her sense of humor, kind spirit, or quick wit. It brings the family much joy knowing that both Mary and Don lived such a wonderful fulfilling life and that they are once again and forever together. Mary is survived by her daughter, Dona Tilley and her husband, Larry of Flower Mound, TX; her daughter, Carol Gusey of Huntington Beach, CA; her granddaughter, Nicki Tilley of Flower Mound, TX; her nephew, Steve Young and his wife, Janet of Waukee, IA. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Don Owens; her parents, Raymond and Josephine Young; her brothers, Ray and James Young; her niece, Lori Matthews; and her beloved grandson, Kyle Patrick Tilley. The family wishes to thank all of Mary's amazing Avenue D neighbors who were so good and caring, with particular thanks to Betsy Saraceno and John MacIntosh, as well as the neighborhood dogs whose visits over the years gave both Mary and Don such joy. Finally, much appreciation and thanks are extended to The Oaks Memory Care Facility in Flower Mound, TX and Ardent Hospice who provided Mary such loving help and tender care as well as support to make this most difficult time in our lives... bearable. There will be a Celebration of Life for Mary on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Green Hills Memorial Park at Lakeside in Rancho Palos Verdes. Green Hills 27501 South Western Ave Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 8, 2020