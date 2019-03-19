11/09/1934 - 03/01/2019 Mary Socorro "Socs" Serrato passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019. She was 84 years old. Socorro is survived by her children Linda, John, Steve and David Serrato. She is also survived by her daughter-in-laws, Marilyn, Edith and Lydia, her eight grandchildren and her six great-grandchildren. Socorro was born on November 9,1934 in Wilmington, California. She grew up in San Pedro and attended Barton Hill and Mary Star Schools and San Pedro High School. She was especially close to her cousins Joe, Ralph, Jimmy, Esther and Ruth Sias who treated her like a sister. She married John Serrato in 1953 and immediately became a beloved member of the Serrato family. She and John moved to San Francisco in 1959. There they were "adopted" by the Kamoku family and the two families still have deep ties. In 1973 Socorro moved back to the Los Angeles area with her three sons. She worked for the Korody-Colyer Company for 25 years until she retired. She was well-known in the San Pedro community and was a member of the San Pedro Wednesday Club for some years. Socorro was a fantastic cook and was known for her Mexican dishes especially her salsa. She was a favorite at parties as she enjoyed socializing and was a fabulous dancer. She was also very kind and always willing to lend a helping hand. People always knew they could come to her to have an understanding person to talk to. Socorro was a loving mother, grandmother and auntie and a loyal friend. Those who had the good fortune to know her can count themselves very blessed. Visitation with Rosary: March 20. 5:00 PM - 8:30 PM Green Hills Memorial Chapel 27501 S Western Ave. Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, 90275 Mass: March 21. 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Holy Trinity Catholic Church 209 N. Hanford Ave. San Pedro, CA, 90732 Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary