10/12/1923 - 11/25/2020 Mary Spondello Trutanich, cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020, at the age of 97. Born to Italian immigrants Angelo and Argia Spondello, Mary happily called San Pedro home her entire life. Those who knew Mary would describe her as a kind, jovial, and above all strong who loved spending time with family. She was an amazing hostess and to this day friends and relatives rave about her dinners. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Trutanich, son, Frank, sisters, Rose Traina, Stella Messina, Margaret Svicarovich and brothers, Neno and Angelo. She is survived by her daughters, Rose Mary Callahan and Madeline (Ivo) Hazdovac, grandchildren, Steven, Ryan (April), Frank, and Alicia, and great-grandchildren, Mathew, Luke and Shiloh, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. We love you, Nana, and we will carry you in our hearts always.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store