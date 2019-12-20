|
|
21 Dec 1930 - 04 Dec 2019 Marylin Louise McCleery Crandall Hirst departed from Torrance, California on December 4 while her devoted daughter bid "Bon Voyage" to her angelic mother for her return flight to Heaven. Marylin descended to Rawlins, Wyoming on Dec 21, 1930 or on Winter Solstice, also known as the National Flashlight Day. Marylin was joyfully greeted by her parents Dr. Myron Lucius Crandall, II and Helen McCleery Crandall and brother Myron Lucius Crandall III (a.k.a. Uncle Myron). Marylin was always proud of her Wyoming roots and especially Wyoming's pioneering activism for women's rights by granting women the right to vote--first as the Wyoming Territory in 1869, and then as a state in 1920. Marylin attended the University of Utah and earned a Bachelor's of Fine Arts degree in 1951, specializing in education. She served a French-speaking mission in Belgium and France (1955-1957). Marylin married her sweetheart Don Hirst in 1958. They became the parents of Mike (Mirja), James, Helen, and David, and had three grandchildren Jennifer, Joseph, and Anna. Marylin enjoyed being a Grandma to her own grandkids as well as being a kind and gentle Grandma for everyone else, too. Marylin treated each human being with respect and maintained an attitude of gratitude. Meeting people was an adventure in kindness and she was grateful for each joyous encounter, and anticipated seeing them again. In physics, there is the principle of resonance. Every time you met Grandma Marylin, it was like you had shared a tasty tangerine together that grew more delicious and more vivid the more you met her. Marylin's favorite scripture was "COUNT IT ALL JOY." Bible: James Chapter 1 Verse 2. Marylin emanated joy. She was people-oriented and very gentle. Together with a neighbor, she started an annual neighborhood party which celebrated its the 20th anniversary this year. Marylin enjoyed gardening. Marylin enjoyed playing the piano. One favorite was playing portions of Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata. She wrote poetry, produced many family history books, and was an avid and persistent diary writer most of her life (with her final entry being written in the Torrance Memorial Hospital on 20 Nov 2019) Marylin was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the Gospel of Jesus. She enjoyed reading sacred writings, encouraging people to write journals, helping beginners do family history research, teaching, performing diverse volunteer work and functions at Church with a heart full of joy. Her memorial service is on December 28, 2019 (Saturday) at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 22605 Kent Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 20, 2019