Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Masako Tsukimura
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Masako Tsukimura


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Masako Tsukimura Obituary
4/28/1924 - 7/31/2019 Masako "Masa" Tsukimura passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in Los Angeles, she spent most of her life in San Pedro with her husband and daughter. She moved to Fountain Valley in 2007 to be closer to her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Tsukimura in 1997. She is survived by her daughter Naomi, son-in-law Andy, granddaughters Stacey and Catherine, 4 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial Service to be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Green Hills Memorial Chapel. Green Hills Memorial Chapel 27501 S Western Avenue Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Masako's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
Download Now