|
|
4/28/1924 - 7/31/2019 Masako "Masa" Tsukimura passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in Los Angeles, she spent most of her life in San Pedro with her husband and daughter. She moved to Fountain Valley in 2007 to be closer to her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Tsukimura in 1997. She is survived by her daughter Naomi, son-in-law Andy, granddaughters Stacey and Catherine, 4 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial Service to be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Green Hills Memorial Chapel. Green Hills Memorial Chapel 27501 S Western Avenue Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 13, 2019