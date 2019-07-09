9/8/1923 - 6/30/2019 Matthew Joseph Barbato, a World War II Veteran, has gone home to be with the Lord. He was 95. Mr. Barbato was born in Boston, MA and raised in Glendale, CA. A Navy veteran, and as an Electricians Mate on the USS Louisville survived two kamikaze attacks and safely returned home and was honorably discharged in 1946. He was a successful businessman and in later years became one of the top Toyota Salesmen in Southern California. He also was an avid N Scale Model Train Hobbyist. Mr. Barbato was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy Barbato as well as siblings Michael Barbato, Louis Barbato, Mario Barbato, Emilia Mascitti, and Angelo Barbato. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law Susan and Gary Cate, son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Kristen Barbato, and daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Robert Ronconi, grandchildren Jennifer and Jason Colyar, Matthew Ronconi, David and Mariana Ronconi, Gabriella Barbato, Christiana Barbato and William Barbato and Great Grandsons Jack and Jacob Colyar. A viewing will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park at 27501 South Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, from 5pm with a rosary at 7pm, Thursday evening July 11. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Peters Catholic Church in San Pedro at 11am on Friday July 12. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to . Published in Daily Breeze on July 9, 2019