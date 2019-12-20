|
August 10, 1962 - September 3, 2019 Faye and Bernard Pipkin of Palos Verdes Estates sadly announce the passing of their beloved son, Matthew, on September 3, 2019. Matt left behind two sisters, Lorraine Pipkin Knochel and Amy Lauta as well as his children, Kaitlin, 23, Collin, 21 and Caroline, 19, of Costa Mesa. Matthew was raised in Palos Verdes, graduating from PVHS, Class of '81. He was an excellent student and athlete, competing on the tennis and water polo teams. This led him to attend the U.S.C. School of Business, where he was captain of the ski team. He had a very successful career in commercial real estate, holding licenses in three states as a broker. His interest in private aviation led him to enjoy moments in his airplane as a volunteer, flying patients from remote areas to various medical centers for care. Matthew's greatest accomplishment was his children. They were his life's joy. A Memorial will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at St. John Fischer Church, Rolling Hills Estates.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 20, 2019