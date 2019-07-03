Daily Breeze Obituaries
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Matthew Wataru Kajikawa

Matthew Wataru Kajikawa Obituary
Private services for the late Matthew Wataru Kajikawa, 35-year-old, Torrance, California born resident of Torrance, who passed away on May 22, 2019 were held on June 5, at Green Hills Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. John Iwohara of Gardena Buddhist Church.
He is survived by his loving family, father, Norman (Barbara) Kajikawa; mother, Diane (Wayne) Phillips; sisters, Courtney Kajikawa (Brandon Oshiro); Kristen Kajikawa; nephew, Jace Oshiro; half-sisters, Allison and Isabella Kajikawa; stepbrother, Nick Wong.
www.fukuimortuary.com
213-626-0441
Published in Daily Breeze on July 3, 2019
