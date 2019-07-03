|
Private services for the late Matthew Wataru Kajikawa, 35-year-old, Torrance, California born resident of Torrance, who passed away on May 22, 2019 were held on June 5, at Green Hills Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. John Iwohara of Gardena Buddhist Church.
He is survived by his loving family, father, Norman (Barbara) Kajikawa; mother, Diane (Wayne) Phillips; sisters, Courtney Kajikawa (Brandon Oshiro); Kristen Kajikawa; nephew, Jace Oshiro; half-sisters, Allison and Isabella Kajikawa; stepbrother, Nick Wong.
www.fukuimortuary.com
213-626-0441
Published in Daily Breeze on July 3, 2019