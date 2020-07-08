Feb. 11, 1958 - July 3, 2020 Maureen Catherine Meadows passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 3, 2020. She was born in San Francisco, the third of four children. Maureen spent the majority of her life living in San Pedro. She graduated from San Pedro High School in 1975. Maureen was an amazing and beautiful woman inside and out. She was vivacious, living life with a magnetic personality and a positive attitude. Kind, loving and caring to no end. She was friends with everyone she met. She loved her family with a heart of gold. She is preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband, Mike; sons, Matt (Jenn) and Shaun; grandchildren, Ava and Aiden; sister, Jennifer; brothers, John and Robert; and her nieces and nephews.





