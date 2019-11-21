|
March 15, 1938 - October 24, 2019 Maurine Reynolds, 81 of Torrance passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, October 24, 2019. She was born Maurine Brinkerhoff in Long Beach, California on March 15, 1938 to Morris Neilson Brinkerhoff and Cora Maxine Alexander. She graduated school at Torrance High and married Gordon Reynolds on December 17, 1955 in a little church in Walteria, California. One of her greatest passions was bowling with her team "The Up and Atoms" at Palos Verdes Bowl. She was the secretary of that league for almost 60 years. Another passion was crocheting. She created countless booties, with pom-poms, through the years that are still enjoyed by her friends and loved ones. Her greatest loves was her sons, Kim, Kevin, Kenneth and her grandson, Gabriel. She is survived by her sons, Kim and Kenneth; her grandson, Gabriel Reynolds; sisters, Mary Cook, Barbara Peinetti and brother, Edward Brinkerhoff. She will be remembered by her nephews, nieces and their families, as well as her many loving friends for her love and kindness. Donations in Maurine's name can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10122.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 21, 2019