February 9, 1947 - December 26, 2019 On December 26, 2019, Melodie Kay Solis passed away peacefully. In her final days she was surrounded by loving family members and friends. Because of her faith, she was secure in her passing. Melodie was born in Seattle on February 9, 1947 to parents Emerson and Helen Hunt. When she was 6 years old the family moved to Inglewood where she spent her formative years and graduated from Morningside High School in 1965. In 1968 Melodie married Richard Hemminger and had a daughter, Kim. Later, as a single mother, she was attending El Camino College when she met Frank Solis whom she married. They were together over 48 years. Melodie's career was in insurance and financial services, first with AAA and State Farm. But for over 30 years she was an Associate and Financial Advisor with Dean Zimmerman Insurance Services in Torrance. While working full time in insurance, she enjoyed additional fun jobs such as making and selling imprinted T-shirts, working at clothing stores and checking in cruise passengers at the Port of Los Angeles. Melodie attended Rolling Hills Covenant Church. She loved animals, her work, reading (including Our Daily Bread devotionals), dancing, shopping for the stylish clothes she always wore, spending time in her Palm Springs vacation home and having special Girls Weekend getaways with her daughter. Over the last year, she took special joy in the times she had with her 2 youngest granddaughters. Melodie is survived by her husband, Frank; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Shawn Lucas; granddaughters, Megan and Kora; and brother, Hal Hunt. She is also survived by her stepfamily which she embraced as her own: children, Karen Fritschi, Denny and Rosie Solis, Susan Frank; grandchildren, Tony, Steven, Bryan, Kati, Tricia, Darryl and Lauren and 13 great grandchildren. Melodie was the kindest, sweetest, most loving and strongest person that all her family and friends looked up to. Jesus got another angel in Heaven. She will be sorely missed.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 11, 2020