Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
1965 - 2019
11/23/1965 - 7/24/2019 Former Chesterton, IN resident, Michael A. Rentschler, passed away on July 24 in Duarte, Calif. at the age of 53. Michael lived a life of exceptional kindness, integrity, and humor. He bravely fought a battle with AML leukemia. Michael is survived by his two children, Kaname Rentschler, 8, and Sei Rentschler, 5, both of whom reside in Omachi, Japan. He is also survived by his mother and stepfather, Mrs. LaVerne Montague and Mr. Ron Montague, of Valparaiso, IN; as well as a brother, William Rentschler, also of Valparaiso, IN and three sisters: Susanne Rentschler-Steyer of Franklin, TN; Brenda Rentschler of Visalia, CA; Alisha Arama of Valparaiso, IN, two step brothers: Greg Montague of Orlando, FL; Mark Montague of Chesterton, IN; a step sister Michelle Montague of Valparaiso, IN; two uncles Carl J. Rentschler of Ranchos Pales Verdes, CA and Quintin Dillinger of Porter, IN; 12 nieces, 4 nephews, 2 great nephews and a great niece as well as many friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul A. Rentschler, aunt Paula Rentschler and both paternal and fraternal grandparents. Michael was born on November 23, 1965 in Valparaiso and graduated from Chesterton High School in 1984. After graduating from Indiana University with a degree in Communications in 1989, Michael resided in Chicago, working for Aon Corp., while pursuing his lifelong passion for music. He played guitar in a variety of local bands while also producing a slew of solo recordings. In 1998, Michael moved to Los Angeles, CA to further pursue his musical career. With a keen melodic sense, Michael's music has been described as intricate and "Beatle-esque" and his long-time producer, Jack Wilson, lauded his recordings as "dense and textured". The album he was recording at the time of his passing, "Urban Love', will be released posthumously. While pursuing his musical career, he made a foray into stand-up comedy, performing at the world-famous Comedy Store, as well as the Laugh Factory in LA. Standing at 6'8", he combined physical comedy with an observational comedy that chronicled the offbeat and the unusual of everyday life. Michael is remembered by his friends and family for his great warmth, his tremendous humor, and his dedication to his children. There is no way to adequately express what Mike meant to us and how profoundly he will be missed. Visitation will be held 4:30-6:30PM on Friday Aug 2, 2019 at Green Hills Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA followed by a chapel service from 6:30 -7:30PM and final farewells from 7:30-8:30PM.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 30, 2019
