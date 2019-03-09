|
|
Michael Anthony Murai
Michael Anthony Murai passed in peace on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 80. Michael Anthony was born on February 10, 1939 to Harold Toshio Murai and Mariko Terada in San Francisco. He enlisted in the Army on July 26, 1957. In 1980, he had a son, Michael Ryan Murai, in Santa Monica, California. Michael Anthony married Cheryl Toshiko Asato on February 7, 2009. He is survived by his wife; Cheryl Murai, son, Michael Ryan Murai and extended family including daughter-in-law, Rosabel Chung Murai, grandson, Grayson Carter Murai and granddaughter, Olivia Noelle Murai. Michael Anthony's life will be celebrated on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10 AM at American Martyr's Catholic Church, Manhattan Beach. The service and reception will be open to all who have been touched by his love. Please sign guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 9, 2019