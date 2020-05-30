02/05/1932 - 05/22/2020 Mike Good passed away at his home in San Pedro on Friday, May 22, 2020, with his sons, grandson and nieces by his side. He was 88 years old. Mike was born February 5, 1932, in West Chester, PA, and moved to San Pedro in 1936 with his parents Dominick and Anna and older brother, Joe. Mike graduated from San Pedro High School's Summer Class of 1950. Shortly after, he and his brother Joe opened a Signal Service Station on the corner of 9th and Gaffey. Together they went on to open and operate Peninsula Car Care Center, Good Buick GMC Truck and Peninsula Pontiac GMC Buick in the South Bay area. Mike primarily ran the service station, which was moved to 20th and Pacific Avenue in 1958, and they renamed it Joe and Mike Good's Automotive. It remains there today. After "retirement" he would often revisit the station, sweep the sidewalk and talk with friends and past customers. Many young San Pedro residents and members of the local auto care industry got their start in the garage of Joe and Mike's. He was a lifetime member of San Pedro Elks Club BPOE 966. Mike married Toni Ramirez on September 16, 1972. They had three sons: Michael Jr., Joseph and Matthew (deceased June, 1980). They also had one grandson, Dominick, who is a 2020 graduate of San Pedro High School. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his son, his brother and his wife. Mike is survived by his sons Michael Jr. and Joseph, his grandson Dominick, sister-in-law Dorothy Good (Joe), sister-in-law Annie Ramirez (Louie), brother-in-law Jay Ramirez (Tiny) and many cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was a beloved brother of the San Pedro community and will be greatly missed. Due to the Coronavirus, funeral arrangements will be private. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 30, 2020.