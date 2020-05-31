Michael Hamachi
October 20, 1956 - May 18, 2020 Michael K. Hamachi, 63, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died following a battle with brain cancer on May 18, 2020 in Torrance, California. Michael was born in San Pedro, California to Akira and Naomi Hamachi. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Diane Tasaka; daughters, Lauren (Angelo) Espiritu, April and Lynsey; grandchildren, Mateo and Malia; mother, Naomi Ishibashi Hamachi; brother, Dale (Kari); and sisters, Candace (Pat) Allison and Ann. Michael is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Michael graduated from Cal State Long Beach and received his MBA from Pepperdine University. He worked for more than 30 years for Xerox Corporation. A private service will be held for immediate family on June 3, 2020 followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. A formal memorial service will be held at a later date (TBD). Donations can be made to the National Brain Tumor Society at https://braintumor.org.


