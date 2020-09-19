1/1
Michael Jacobs
Nov. 11, 1958 - Sept. 11, 2020 Michael Dean Jacobs passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020. Michael was born in Los Angeles. He found early success working with his father in the automobile business, but soon decided to pursue his passion as a performer. He toured the country as a stand-up comedian, performed in live theatre, movies and TV. He memorably played Maxx Orbison in "Orgazmo", a cult classic. Michael moved to Las Vegas in 2014 and added author to his legacy, publishing "The Pugville Chronicles" in 2019. Michael loved music, was a natural entertainer, quick witted, and a generous soul. He is predeceased by his father, Martin Jacobs, and is survived by his mother, Sylvia; his siblings, Janet (Terry) and Greg, and a loving extended family and many friends. He will be deeply missed. May his memory be a blessing. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Michael's memory.


Published in Daily Breeze on Sep. 19, 2020.
