July 5, 1973 - July 12, 2020 With deepest sorrow we share with you the unexpected, accidental death on July 12, 2020 of our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, Michael James Schwartz, 47. Michael was born on July 5, 1973 in Torrance, CA. He was a loving son cherished by Robert and Kathryn Schwartz, a spirited, loyal middle sibling to Christopher Schwartz and Nicole Schwartz-Carlson, a close brother-in-law to Erik Carlson, a gentle, patient, devoted uncle to Henry and Julian Carlson, and a nurturing dad to two sweet dogs, Pugsley & Wednesday. Michael grew up in Torrance, CA where he attended K-12 grade. He then trained at the prestigious Vidal Sassoon Academy in Santa Monica where he graduated. He built a successful career honing his craft and for the past nine years was owner of the Effie & Co. hair salon in the Belmont Shore neighborhood of Long Beach. He was an extraordinarily talented precision hair stylist who counted family and friends among his hundreds of loyal clients. Michael lived 19 years sober and a great amount of his spare time was spent dedicated to guiding and helping people with substance abuse. His kind and genuine support and wealth of knowledge of addiction made him a life saving resource for so many people who were lucky enough to know him. Michael loved music and was a gifted singer and guitar player. He was a dedicated yogi who exemplified the gift of serenity. Michael was a guiding force of patience, so much love, and gentleness for his two nephews Henry & Julian. They were his entire world and our family will continue to honor his legacy through kindness, acceptance, and patience to make this world a better place the way Michael did. Memorial service will be held at a safe and appropriate time. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider a donation in Michael Schwartz's name to the LGBTQ Center Long Beach: https://www.centerlb.org/donate/
. Michael helped so many people during his life and we feel that donations to help others will honor his memory well.