11/16/1958 - 9/28/2019 Michael Kevin McOsker was born on November 16, 1958 in San Pedro to his loving parents, Mac and Patricia. He was soon followed by five siblings: Patrick, Tim, Dani, John, and Kevin. A lifelong San Pedro resident, he attended South Shores Elementary, Holy Trinity School, and Bishop Montgomery High School (class of 1977). At the age of 16 he met the love of his life, Shannon McCarthy. They were married at the age of 20 in 1979, shortly after he was hired onto the Los Angeles City Fire Department. They had four children: Siobhan, Caitriona, Declan, and Caoimhe. Michael served on the fire department for 30 years, much of that time spent as an elected official for the firefighters' union (United Firefighters of Los Angeles City). He was a dedicated "union man" and worked tirelessly to serve the members as a director, vice president, and secretary through the years. Michael was proud of his Irish heritage, holding dual citizenship in the United States and Ireland. In retirement, he and his wife, Shannon, spent a great amount of time at their second home in County Galway. At home, the family would regularly come together to watch Gaelic sports and enjoy Michael's exceptional cooking. He also looked forward every week to watching Notre Dame football with his siblings and parents. Michael loved his Catholic faith. He was known to carry a rosary in his pocket and had a special devotion to the Virgin Mary. He regularly attended mass at Mary Star of the Sea and was well versed in church history and doctrine. It was apparent to all who knew Michael that his greatest role was that of husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. His family was by far the most important thing in his life and he demonstrated how much he loved them every single day. He became a proud grandfather last year, and jumped at every chance to babysit. Michael was called home to God on September 28, 2019. He lived a full and meaningful life, and will be missed immensely. He is survived by his loving wife (Shannon) his four children, his son-in-law (Richard) his granddaughter (Solana) his parents, his five siblings, and a large extended family. A rosary will be held on Wednesday, October 9, at 7:30pm at Mary Star of the Sea Church in San Pedro. A funeral will be held the next day, Thursday, October 10, at 10:30am also at Mary Star of the Sea. Internment following at Green Hills Cemetery, and reception following internment at the Dalmatian American Club in San Pedro, starting at 2:00. All whose lives were touched by Michael are welcome to attend. The family would like to express their sincere thanks for the prayers and well wishes from so many in the community over the past several days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Widows, Orphans, and Disabled Firefighters Fund in Michael's honor. https://www.wodff.org/lafra/
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 8, 2019