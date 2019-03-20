|
|
Michael Llewellyn (1960-2019) Mike lost his courageous battle against cancer on March 12, 2019. Kind, funny, generous, hardworking and loyal, Mike fiercly loved his friends and family. He is survived by his partner of nearly 20 years, Paula Yoes; daughters, Erica and Allison; son-in-law, Gianni and sister and brother-in-law, Carole & Bob. Celebration of life will be held at noon on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at The Cabrillo Plaza, 2965 Via Cabrillo Marina, San Pedro, CA 90731. Sign guestbook dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 20, 2019