Oct. 1, 1949 - Apr. 18, 2020 With unimaginable sadness we announce the passing of Mike (70), our beloved husband, father, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend due to complications from cancer. Mike was born at Good Samaritan Hospital, L.A. to Ruth Schmenger Williams and Charles Williams. Raised in the tree section of Manhattan Beach below Sand Dune Park, he attended American Martyr's School, Bishop Montgomery HS Class of 67 and El Camino College. He raised his family in the historical district of Redondo Beach. Mike was an avid collector of coins, antique beer advertising and was always available to lend a helping hand. He was the handyman's handyman. He loved cars, street racing in his younger days and childhood vacations spent with family across the United States leading to Mike's love and respect for the outdoors. He loved to camp, fish and hang out in Bullhead City, AZ at his second home. He worked as a plumber, AC and Cargo Auto Parts and PraxAir, AirGas as sales associate in welding equipment. Mike is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karen Weigand Williams; sons, Kevin and Craig; twin sister, Maryellen of Redondo Beach; big brothers, Charles "Skip" (Becky) of New Mexico, James "Tim" (Carolyn) of Hermosa Beach and their families, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His unique laugh and fun-loving personality will be missed by all who knew him. Due to coronavirus, family will gather later for burial at sea off of Redondo Beach. Many heartfelt thanks to Dr. Thai Q. Ha, Dr. Bryan Chang and all the wonderful staff at Infinite Hospice and Physicians Choice for their invaluable love and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's honor to: Infinite Hospice Care Inc. 16200 Ventura Blvd Ste 211 Encino, CA 91436 Physicians Choice Home Health 3220 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 100 Torrance, CA 90505 Pacific Crest Cemetery, Redondo Beach





