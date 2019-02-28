|
|
Michael Philip Oliver
1962- 2019
Michael was born on May 3, 1962 in Torrance, California to Erma & Philip Oliver and he passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 with his family by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Patti; father, Philip; son, Grant; step-son, Christian; sister, Barbara; brother, Jim and many nieces and nephews.
Michael will be missed always. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 28, 2019