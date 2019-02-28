Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Philip Oliver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Philip Oliver Obituary
Michael Philip Oliver

1962- 2019

Michael was born on May 3, 1962 in Torrance, California to Erma & Philip Oliver and he passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 with his family by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Patti; father, Philip; son, Grant; step-son, Christian; sister, Barbara; brother, Jim and many nieces and nephews.

Michael will be missed always. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.