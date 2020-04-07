|
Michael Shurley Dec 24, 1947 - Mar 18, 2020 It is with extreme sadness that we announce that Michael Shurley passed away on March 18, 2020 at the age of 72. He was born in Los Angeles on December 24, 1947 and grew up in the Orange County and Los Angeles areas, attending Culver City High School (class of 1966). He served proudly in Viet Nam with the 5/7 First Air Cavalry, D Company, from May 1967 to January 1969. He encountered many battles and fought during the TET Offensive. His unit was involved in the liberation of the city of Hue. He was a true Warrior! Mike began working for the Gas Company in 1969, starting out as a pipefitter and making his way up the corporate ladder to become the Director of Labor Relations, retiring in 2003. He made lifelong friends in his time with the Gas Company with whom he enjoyed potlucks, camping, hiking, cycling and surfing. Mike met the love of his life, Lisa in 1969. They married in 1970 and raised two sons in Torrance. His family was the most important thing in his life. He returned to surfing in 1984 when his son, Jason started, and he surfed as much as possible until the age of 70. Mike and Lisa enjoyed a very active and social life, traveling in the U.S. and abroad. He loved the ocean and volunteered with the Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation and spent many tireless days at Camp Pendleton teaching veterans how to surf. He was very open and honest about his past experiences and this made him very effective in reaching out to others, on and off the beach, at his church (Nova Community in Torrance), in Manhattan Beach with his friends on the Strand and the 26th Street Ohana group of surfers, family and friends from his neighborhood and beyond. HE KNEW NO STRANGERS!! Mike is survived by his wife Lisa, sons Jason Jon and Ian Michael, daughter-in-law Sarah, his grandchildren Shanti, Kili, Ayla, Bella and Nick, his sister Patricia and Aunt Doris, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and his half-brother Bob. His love of God, family, surfing and engaging with friends will keep his memory alive. A celebration and remembrance of Mike's life will be arranged at a later date when we can all come together. Donations can be made in Mike's honor to The Salvation Army, the Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation and the California disabled Vets.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 7, 2020