Michael T. Brand
Michael T. Brand, age 65, of Torrance, CA, formerly of New Ulm, MN, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 in Lake Elmo, MN. Preceded in death by his father, Lowell and his sister, Teri Sullivan. Survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Lisa (Nick) Kurtz; granddaughter, Madison; his mother, Arlene (Ted) Nibbe; three sisters, Sandy (Tim) Morisette, Kathy (George) Harsh, Barb (John) Dietz; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mike graduated from Cathedral High School in New Ulm, MN, earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from St. John's University, Collegeville, MN and his Masters Degree from USC. He spent his career of over 30 years as a Senior Project Manager at Raytheon Company. Mike enjoyed woodworking, music, computers, and traveling. A funeral was held June 20 at Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm, MN. Mike will be interred at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Memorials preferred to the Association for Frontal Temporal Degeneration (AFTD.org) or Cathedral High School, New Ulm, MN. O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home 651-702-0301


Published in Daily Breeze on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran and Murphy Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
