Michelle Mirabal Trentini
Michelle Mirabal Trentini, age 50, peacefully passed away at her home, surrounded by family and friends on Monday, August 17, 2020, after a three year fight with breast cancer. She is survived by her parents, Alice and Mitch Rouse; her son, Drake and Aunt Wanda Jones; sisters, Michelle Grunsfeld and Julie Bird; brothers, John Rouse and Bill Rouse; and her special cousin, Jennifer; numerous nieces and nephews, who all mourn her loss deeply. Mishy grew up in San Pedro, attending Christ Lutheran Elementary School, Mary Star of the Sea and graduating from San Pedro High in 1987. Mishy was a graduate of Vidal Sassoon Academy and was the well-known owner-operator of Salon Shag in Seal Beach. She lived in the Long Beach area for the last 30 years. A small service restricted to family was held August 20, 2020. Michelle has been laid to rest at Green Hills Memorial Park. If desired, friends are encouraged to make a contribution to the Long Beach Cancer League, in Mishy's name.


Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 26, 2020.
