Nov. 27, 1953 - March 1, 2020 With heavy hearts, our Family announces the passing of Mike Larry Godfrey. Mike was named after his two uncles who were killed in WWII. Mike was born in Los Angeles, grew up in Torrance and passed away in Harbor City. Mike loved surfing, fishing, golfing, and camping on the beach at Bolsa Chica and Doheny and the Kern River. His love of fishing started young since he spent many family vacations in the High Sierras. He loved his family and friends and ILWU Ship Gang 15 and was a proud member of Local 13. With a gentle heart, he would help anyone. He loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. Mike played Biddy Basketball in San Pedro and his team won the State Championship and went to Puerto Rico to represent California at the National Biddy Basketball Tournament. Mike loved surfing safaris to Mexico and El Salvador. He was adventuresome and drove across the U.S. with his buddy Mark. The car didn't make it home from the East Coast, but they did! Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Myrna Godfrey. He is survived by his sisters, Terry Winn and Dynell Osborne; his nephew, Ryan Winn; his niece, Jamee (Phil) Healey and grandnieces, Kara and Lyla Healey. Mike also leaves behind several cousins and longtime girlfriend, Maryann Stapel and her daughter, Cece. Because of the coronavirus, Mike's Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Please look for an announcement in the Daily Breeze, on Facebook, or you can contact dynellosborne@gmail.com
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 28, 2020