Dec. 18, 1955 - Aug. 19, 2019 Mike passed away peacefully on August 19th in San Pedro. He was born in New York to James and Mary. He served in the Vietnam War with the Air Force. He worked as a mechanic and enjoyed riding motorcycles and gardening. He relocated to the harbor area from Northern California after he became a grandfather. He is survived by his daughter (Heidi), 3 grandchildren (Jayne, Isaac, Daisy), and 7 brothers and sisters. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Saturday, September 14, at 9:45 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1292 W. Santa Cruz Street, San Pedro, CA 90732. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 11, 2019