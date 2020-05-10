August 2, 1925 - April 24, 2020 Mildred Ann Gilman, n‚e Barth, was born on August 2nd, 1925 and passed away on April 24, 2020. Ann was born in Los Angeles, but before her mother was discharged from the hospital, her father took her two year old brother and vanished. Her mother took her back to Virginia and she grew up there and in Washington DC, living with her mother, and near her Aunts Lee and Madeline, her "other mothers". In 1941, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, she dropped out of school and lied about her age to go to work for the American Red Cross. One day, on a Greyhound Bus, a man in an Army Air Corp Uniform began to sit beside her. As she pulled an empty pack of cigarettes our of her purse, he got up, put his hat on his seat, told the driver not to leave until he returned, and exited the bus. He returned with a new pack of cigarettes. This was Jonas Gilman, who became her husband, father of her children, and love of her life. They were married just before Jonas shipped out overseas, and remained married until Jonas's death 53 years later. Ann was the first advice columnist for the Los Angeles Times Mirror, writing the column "Dear Jane Palmer" for several years, until she retired to raise her children. Ann and Jonas were avid sailors and she was the first female commodore of the Buccaneer Yacht Club in San Pedro. She later worked as a legal secretary at Barrett Stearns Collins Gleason and Kinney in Torrance. She was a member at Pacific Unitarian Church for many years. She had retired and was living at Harbor Terrace Retirement Community in San Pedro, CA, with her caregiver Sonia (her "angel"), and the wonderful staff and residents there. Ann was predeceased by her husband Jonas, their first baby, Jon Roger, and her beloved grandson David, along with her step grandsons Norman and John. She leaves behind her sons Barry Gilman (Susan Jizba) of San Pedro, Thomas Paco Gilman of Sacramento, and daughter Susan Masero (John) of San Pedro, as well as grandchildren Anne Marie Larsen, Michelle Wright, Colleen Stocks, Christina Findleton, Michael Johnson, Carley Corado, Chelsea Arledge, Sean Masero, Nicholas Masero, Anthony Masero, Gina Crane, Mike Masero, Mark Masero, and great grandchildren Jonas, Micah, Francesca, Ari, Norah, Marin, Chrisanthi, Angelika, James, Matthew, Tristan, JJ, Jennifer, Justin, Samantha, Mikey, Ally, Colton, Ava, Travis, Levi, and Finn, great great grandchildren Haley, Emma, and Emmet, her cousin Joyce, who was like a sister to her, and Joyce's daughters Anne Marie and Susan, and many more family members and friends. Ann was loving, vivacious, and devoted to family. We are all so glad she got on the right bus. A celebration of Ann's life will be scheduled when we can all be together again. Donations in Ann's honor can be made to the Los Angeles Maritime Institute's TopSail Youth Program.





