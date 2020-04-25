Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Mildred Hisako Toyofuku


1941 - 2020
Mildred Hisako Toyofuku Obituary
Mildred Hisako Toyofuku Age 79, passed away on April 10, 2020. She is survived by her children, Craig (Patricia) Toyofuku, Audrey (James) Mito, and Diane (Alan) Takeda; grandchildren, Ryan, Ethan, Samantha, Alexssa, Anderson and Logan; siblings, Yasuko Masuda of Hawaii, Helene Mori, Sadie Nakamura, Minoru Tamura of Hawaii and Mits Tamura; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Hawaii. Memorial services will be held on a later date in Hawaii. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 25, 2020
