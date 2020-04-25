|
Mildred Hisako Toyofuku Age 79, passed away on April 10, 2020. She is survived by her children, Craig (Patricia) Toyofuku, Audrey (James) Mito, and Diane (Alan) Takeda; grandchildren, Ryan, Ethan, Samantha, Alexssa, Anderson and Logan; siblings, Yasuko Masuda of Hawaii, Helene Mori, Sadie Nakamura, Minoru Tamura of Hawaii and Mits Tamura; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Hawaii. Memorial services will be held on a later date in Hawaii. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 25, 2020