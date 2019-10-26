|
|
Mildred Toshiko Shibata Ikemoto Mrs. Mildred Toshiko Shibata Ikemoto passed away peacefully September 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, Lt. Col Henry Yutaka Ikemoto; son, David Reiji Ikemoto; granddaughter, Lani Lee Yuriko Hauer and son-in-law, James Hauer. She is survived by her children, Paul Tatsuo (Eileen Yoko Mitamura) Ikemoto, Lynn Yuriko (Robert) Hirano and Sharon Sueko (Casey) Spencer; grandchildren, Kevyn and Jayson Ikemoto, Dawn (Michael) Kim, Kristin (Brian) Ishida, David (Karla) Ikemoto Jr., Jamie Lynn Toshiko (Derrick) Carter, Kacie Joleen Sueko Hauer, Christina Shiyoko (Andrew) Sunada, Stephanie Hirano; Melanie and Peter (Maggie) Spencer, Keilani Tomiko Spencer; great-grandchildren, Justin Kiyoshi, Landon Hiroshi and Ashlyn Midori Kim, Lauryn Kimiko, Brittany Akemi, Quincy and Blake Ishida, David Ikemoto Jr., Matthew and Michael Carter, Jason Tadashi Sunada, Ayla and Andrew Spencer. Mildred's celebration of life service will be held at Peninsula Community Church 5640 Crestridge Rd. in Rancho Palos Verdes on Saturday, November 2nd at 10 a.m., followed by a meal. Her ashes will be buried with her husband at the Punchbowl National Cemetery in Honolulu, Hawaii. In lieu of flowers and koden, please consider contributions to Go For Broke National Education Center 3555 E. 1st Street Suite 200, Los Angeles, CA 90012. www.goforbroke.org/support/donate/index.php or Cerritos College Foundation 11110 E. Alondra Blvd., Norwalk, CA 90650. Specify the Mildred Ikemoto Memorial Scholarship www.cerritoscf.org/fund-scholarships/ or Atherton Baptist Homes 214 S. Atlantic Blvd., Alhambra, CA 91801 www.abh.org. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 26, 2019