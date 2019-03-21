|
|
Miles Michael Stanton 7/23/44 - 12-7-2018 Miles, born in St. Louis, MO, on July 23, 1944, moved with his family to San Bernardino, CA, in 1945. The family later moved to Burbank, CA, and Miles graduated in 1962 from Burbank High School, where he lettered in track and field. He went on to graduate from California State University, Los Angeles, where he also lettered in track and field, as well as gymnastics. He was a faculty member of Hoover High, Glendale, for 34 years, where he taught graphic arts, history, and other subjects, and coached the cross-country and track and field teams. During this time, he also served in the USAF Reserve. An avid sportsman, Miles participated in marathons, horseback-riding, and skiing. He also drove tour buses for ski groups and sports teams, both collegiate and professional. He lived in Playa del Rey for more than 20 years, overlooking Marina del Rey, where he could see the crew teams that he sometimes drove practicing in the channel. The Loyola Marymount crew team has named one of their boats Miles Stanton. Miles was preceded in death by his parents, James Dewey Stanton and Ilo Rose Emerson Stanton. He leaves behind his older brother, James William Stanton and sister-in-law Sandra S. Stanton; his nephew and niece, J. Michael Stanton and Jill M. Stanton; four great nephews and nieces; and many dear friends, all of whom miss him greatly. Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 21, 2019